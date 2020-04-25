UHE approves more programmes

LAHORE:The first meeting of Academic Council of University of Home Economics approved nine BS level, five MS level academic progroms and one diploma course for the upcoming academic session.

The meeting was presided over by UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen in which Higher Education Special Secretary Dr Suhail Shahzad, Kinnaird College Principal Dr Rukhsana David, Civil Services Academy Chief Instructor Muhammad Asim, Institute of Social Sciences Director Rafique Jaffer, Director Archives Dr Kanwal Khalid and Government Postgraduate College Samnabad Principal Ms Haleema Naz Afridi participated in it. Dr Nadra Shahbaz, LUMS Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, joined the session through Zoom.

According to a press release, the meeting was organised at the UHE seminar hall under strict safety measures due to prevailing situation of Covid-19. The approved BS level programmes included: Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Textile Design, Fashion Design, Human Development & Family Studies, Sociology, Art & Design, Interior Design, Hospitality & Tourism Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics. The MS level programmes include: Food & Nutrition, Textile & Clothing, Human Development & Family Studies, Art & Design and Interior Design.

The academic council also approved the policies for scholarship, admissions, medals and semester rules. UHE VC Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said the programmes have been redesigned according to the emerging job opportunities and future requirements of the market and community for women. She said the syllabus of the programmes matched the modern needs of the time. The VC acknowledged the contribution of the curriculum committee, heads, faculty and registrar office to all the work done in this regard.

The members also appreciated the hard work done by all the people concerned. The members congratulated the VC on conducting such a productive meeting despite all the challenges faced in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.