Adviser says no plan to impose curfew in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has stated rejected the rumours about the imposition of curfew in the provincial capital.

He said the armed forces were assisting the provincial government in Ehsas Emergency Programme besides other tasks, adding that quarantine centres in district Khyber were also set up in coordination with the armed forces.

He, however, made it clear that there was no chance of imposing curfew in Peshawar, said the adviser at a press briefing on Friday, according to an official handout.

The adviser said the total number of Covid-19 patients in the province was 1541 but some 455 people, including 41 [on Thursday] had recovered from the disease, adding a total of 85 persons had lost lives in KP.

Ajmal Wazir said a total of 5300 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were present in the province with over 70 per cent belonging to KP and some 30 per cent from outside, adding 310 out of 30 per cent were foreigners and were being taken care at different areas in the province.

The adviser said the testing capacity had been increased which began from 20 tests but will soon reach 2000 per day. He said that currently 90 per cent tests were being carried out at the government health facilities where the rest were being done at the private sector health facilities.

The adviser said the provincial government has disbursed Rs13billion among 1.1million people adding apart from Rs13billion, the KP government also plans to disburse Rs6000 among the deserving K-P residents.