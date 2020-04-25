UET Peshawar to launch online classes

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, will launch the online classes for the undergraduate degree programmes (final year) from May 4 and postgraduate degree programmes from April 27 keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the 76th meeting of Academic Council of the varsity was held through online forum. The meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was aimed at deciding the launch of the “UET online classes for ongoing engineering programmes” and “admission process for BSc Engineering programmes” for the session 2020-21”. The agenda was presented by the Registrar Dr Khizar Azam Khan as secretary of the Academic Council. Prof Dr Akhtar Naeem Khan, Dean, Faculty of Civil, Agricultural & Mining Engineering, Prof. Dr. M.A Irfan, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical & Industrial Engineering, Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences & Humanities, Director Admissions. Prof Dr Misbahullah and senior administrative heads. It was decided to initiate the online classes programme after a thorough working carried out by the relevant committees keeping in view the HEC guidelines. The committees conducted the students surveys beforehand to avoid any discrepancy and gap in the internet access; online security and best teaching quality so that time compensation for the students during the recent outbreak of COVID-19 could be covered. Regarding UET Peshawar’s admissions for the undergraduate engineering programme 2020-21, it was informed that the FSc. Part-II examinations are still awaited which could delay the admission process.

The meeting recommended changing the admission criteria by opting the FSc or equivalent for the Ist year marks (40 percent) while the Matriculation examination score (10 percent) and ETEA Test score (50 percent) would remain same as per UET Peshawar’s standard admission policy. The Academic Council approved the new admission criteria and decided to apply this formula till the Covid-19 situation prevails. The Academic Council decided to upload the online versions of the undergraduate and postgraduate prospectuses and admission forms on UET Peshawar’s website.