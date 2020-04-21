Sargodha University establishes field hospital

SARGODHA: Sargodha University established a field hospital having capacity of 80 patients in its Medical College. Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad along with the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar visited the hospital on Monday.

Principal Sargodha Medical College, Dr Humaira Akram and Director Implementation Mubashar Tariq briefed the VC and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on the arrangements for medical and paramedical staff and all other facilities provided at the hospital.

A high dependency unit would also work 24/7 in the hospital, they were informed. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the varsity is the first public sector institution to build field hospital for coronavirus patients. The hospital was built on very short notice and equipped with all the facilities where doctors and paramedics from SMC would perform their duties.

Appreciating the efforts and community services of Sargodha University, the DC said the role of doctors and paramedics from SMC would be remembered forever and the district administration would also cooperate with them. It is worth mentioning that the Agricultural College and the Medical College of the university were also hosting quarantine centres of 237 beds and 660 beds, respectively.

Police arrest nine drug peddlers: Police Monday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 9 drug peddlers and recovered 1.230 kilograms hashish, 15 litre liquor, one shotgun and four pistols from them. The accused are identified as M Asif, Sohail, Khurram Shahzad, Zafar Iqbal, M Sarfraz, Sajawal, Sheraz, Asad Shariyar and Asghar. Police have registered separate cases against them.