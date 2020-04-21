Three killed in Okara incidents

OKARA: Three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in separate incidents here on Monday.

Reportedly, a motorcycle rickshaw and a motorcycle collided at Salhuwal Bus Stop on Hujra-Depalpur Highway. As a result, six-year-old girl Ghulam Fatima, d/o of Kamal Nasir, died on the spot while two other girls riding on the rickshaw sustained injuries.

In the second incident, Mumtaz Bibi, w/o Shahbaz Masih, was electrocuted at 3/4L village. In the third incident, the dead body of a man was found from fields near Sukhpur Bus Stop on Depalpur-Pakpattan Highway. Some passersby spotted the body of a man who was later identified as Rafiq s/o Sultan. The people informed the Sadar Depalpur police.

CALL TO OPEN MARKETS: People have demanded the government open markets and shops for their convenience. Talking to journalists here on Monday, the people said that the government should allow to open shops from 8am to 11am and again from 4pm to 7pm daily. The people lamented that the lockdown due to coronavirus had destroyed their business and other routine life. The shopkeepers said that they were ready to follow the SOPs given by the government. The people demanded the government take notice of the issue.

GIRL INJURED: A girl was shot at and injured over marriage issue at Qili Jemal Singh village on Monday. Reportedly, the family of Salma Bibi refused the marriage proposal to the family of accused Muhammad Nawaz, which infuriated the accused. On the day of the incident, accused Muhammad Nawaz, Nosher and Muhammad Arif allegedly shot at and injured Salma Bibi.