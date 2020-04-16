No MNA deposits money in corona relief fund

SUKKUR: Only two senators out of 23 and no MNA from Sindh deposited money in the corona emergency relief fund established by the Sindh government.

The News has learnt that only two out of 23 senators from Sindh, including PPP’s Senator Krishna Kolhi, who deposited her full salary and Senator Qurat-ul-Ain alias Ainee Mari deposited Rs100,000 in the emergency relief fund while other 14 PPP’s senators including Raza Rabbani, Moula Bakhsh Chandio, Susai Palejo, Imamuddin Shoukeen, Giachand, Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman, Islamuddin Sheikh and others did not deposit any money. It said Sindh government after the outbreak of coronavirus cases had launched corona emergency relief fund to motivate philanthropists, MNAs, MPAs, businessmen, traders and other segments of the community to participate in a noble cause helping the families of coronavirus victims during the lockdown.

Commenting on the issue, PPP Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen told The News that he did not receive salary and other benefits from the Senate, however, he would deposit the some amount from his pocket, while PPP Senator Mohammed Ali Shah Jamote said he would soon submit a cheque for corona relief fund. Senator Engineer Gianchand said he was in Thar so he could not deposit his cheque. Reports said no PPP MNA elected from Sindh had deposited any amount in the Sindh government's corona relief fund.