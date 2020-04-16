Man shot dead over petty issue in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over a petty dispute on Wednesday.

According to police, Haider and his accomplices entered the house of Zohaib in Mohallah Awanan in the limits of Rangpura police and shot him dead.

Reportedly, a few days ago they exchanged harsh words over a petty issue. The police have registered a case against the accused.

MAN BOOKED OVER EMBEZZLEMENT: Three cases were registered against a man over cheating three people in the distribution of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme funds.

According to police, accused Shahbaz fraudulently obtained bio-metric information of Zohra Bibi, Zaheen Akhtar and Syyed Taqi Mehdi of village Dhallewali in order to help them get cash support under AKP.

The accused later on refused money to them. The police have registered three cases against him.

SIX GAMBLERS HELD: Police Wednesday arrested six gamblers.

On a tip-off, police raided a location near Uggoki Moor in the limits of Uggoki police and arrested accused Muddasar, Waseem, Nadeem, Sajjad, Akhtar and Naveed, who were gambling on cards. The police arrested and booked the accused and also seized Rs 40,000 stake money and six mobile phones.