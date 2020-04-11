Seven of a family test positive in Multan

MULTAN: Seven members of a family tested positive after the Nishtar Hospital corona desk refused to conduct the test of a suspect having international travel history, said a spokesperson for the City District Government.

The family head, Tahir Nawaz, returned from the UK and landed in Lahore on March 17. The next day he reached his home at Jinnah Town in Multan. After some days, he developed corona symptoms and went to the Nishtar Hospital corona desk where he was not seriously handled and the desk advised him to go into isolation at his house. Then he along with his brother Amir Nawaz and his wife went to Rahimyar Khan Sheikh Zayed Hospital for corona tests. The test reports confirmed Amir Nawaz and his wife corona positive and they were admitted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. However, Tahir Nawaz returned to Multan and the family adopted self-isolation in their house. Later, the family got their corona tests conducted from a private laboratory in Multan and the results confirmed Tahir Nawaz, his wife, their son, two nephews and a niece corona positive.

The Rahimyar Khan deputy commissioner informed the Multan deputy commissioner about Tahir Nawaz and shared his home address to him. To it, the district administration sealed Jinnah Town. The Rescue 1122 Rapid Response Team traced Tahir Nawaz and shifted him to Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan Hospital. However, his family members were shifted to Nishtar Hospital. They were expected to be shifted to Rahimyar Khan Sheikh Zayed Hospital where their blood samples would be re-examined.

Meanwhile, the City District Administration has started spray in Jinnah Town streets.

The administration has also installed billboards in the area, restricting entry/exit from the colony. The City District Administration has also collected blood samples of more residents from the colony and sent them for examination.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayab Khan said that blood screening of all the 89 pilgrims staying at the Multan quarantine centre would be re-conducted. They belong to 23 different districts, including Karachi.