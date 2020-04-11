Masks, sanitizers distributed to journalists

WANA: The officials of the Civil Defence and district administration distributed masks and sanitizers among journalists. Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz and Civil Defence’s Asmatullah Mehsud distributed masks and sanitizers among journalists after inaugurating Civil Defence office in South Waziristan tribal district. On the occasion, Taj Wazir was appointed as Civil Defence coordinator for Wana. The assistant commissioner in his speech said that journalists always played their role in society and without their assistance, the virus cannot be contained. Local residents also lauded the efforts of the district administration and Civil Defence and said that South Waziristan borders Afghanistan in the west and Balochistan in the south, this is why many people visit the district for various reasons, for which anti-coronavirus arrangements must be strengthened.