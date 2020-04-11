Govt showed immaturity over coronavirus, claims Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has welcomed the suo motu by Chief Justice of Pakistan of government’s delayed response to counter coronavirus and its relief to affected, expressing hope that it would help solve the problems being faced by the masses.

The PTI government displayed immaturity and indifference to coronavirus issue from the day one, in stark contrast to Irish Prime Minister, a physician himself, who immediately joined the medical teams fighting the epidemic, Sirajul Haq said while talking to the media and earlier delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid.

Addressing a big Juma congregation at the Mansooara mosque, he said the government had badly failed to control the situation following the lockdown as the poor people devastated by unemployment had been running from pillar to post in search of daily needs, but no government help was in sight. He lamented that the government was not even able to ensure supply of food stuff at the Utility Stores and maintain prices in the market. He said the government looked helpless against the hoarders and black marketers since sugar, flour and other edibles were in shortage in many areas while their rates had been increased.

He warned against more chaotic situation since the trader community had announced opening their shops from April 15 while the coronavirus situation was still not within control. He advised the government should sit with the traders’ representatives and find out a middle course. He reminded that JI had been demanding the government ensure relief package supply on the doorstep of the poor before the lockdown, which would have saved the present chaos.

Sirajul Haq deplored the killing of two policemen at a check-post in Sheikhupura and termed it a highly painful incident highlighted.