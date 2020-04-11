‘Trains online booking after govt’s approval’

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways will start e-ticketing and online booking only after lockdown with the approval of government, said Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, in a video link meeting with other officials on Friday.

According to him, after approval of the government, special train operation will be started and precautionary measurement would be taken. Reservation office would be closed. To establish connection with all province 24 trains Up and Down would be made operational. Names and routes of the trains are under consideration. After 60 percent of occupancy booking would be closed to maintain SOPs of social distancing.

Pakistan Railways would fix 40 sanitizers, walkthrough gates at different offices and railways stations. After approval of government, the passengers would be allowed to enter railway stations one hour before the departure. Divisional superintendents were directed to allow establishment of stalls at railways station after taking precautionary measures.