Families to return to Kaghan valley soon, says CM’s adviser

MANSEHRA: Special Adviser to Chief Minister on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah on Friday said that thousands of families, who had shifted to plan areas from Kaghan valley and other high altitude areas with the start of winter, could move back to their respective destinations within a next couple of days.

“I have discussed with the deputy commissioner to allow displaced families back to their native detestations and he principally agreed to do so within a next couple of days,” he told reporters following his meeting with deputy commissioner here. He said that thousands of families had migrated to plan areas after the advent harsh winter season. “This is time for them to return back to their homes but because of Covid-19 emergency, the families were facing difficulties in their return. I took up the issue with the deputy commissioner and he allowed them to move back by adopting the standard operation procedures laid down by World Health Organisation for ongoing emergency,” he added. He said that the public sector departments were doing a tremendous job in containing spread of Covid-19 across the district but people should also follow the directives. He said that the government had supplied protective gears to hospitals in Hazara Division to protect doctors and other medical staff who were waging a jihad against Covid-19.