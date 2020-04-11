PN distributes rations

The Pakistan Navy is extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to deserving families during the coronavirus pandemic, and has distributed food, commodities and personal protective equipment at various cities, towns and hospitals across Pakistan.

The spokesman for the navy said on Thursday that thousands of ration bags were distributed to needy families residing in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi. Besides, in major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, ration bags were also distributed.