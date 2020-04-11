close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

PN distributes rations

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

The Pakistan Navy is extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to deserving families during the coronavirus pandemic, and has distributed food, commodities and personal protective equipment at various cities, towns and hospitals across Pakistan.

The spokesman for the navy said on Thursday that thousands of ration bags were distributed to needy families residing in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi. Besides, in major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, ration bags were also distributed.

Latest News

More From Karachi