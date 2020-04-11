260 more held over violating lockdown

As many as 260 more people were arrested during the ongoing police action against the violators of the coronavirus lockdown in the city. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police total 110 cases were registered and 324 people were arrested in various parts of the province. As many as 5109 police personnel with 545 mobile vans and 421 motorcycles were deployed in the city to implement the orders of the lockdown across the province, and more than 30, 000 police personnel were deployed across the province.