Girl abducted, gang-raped in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A girl was gang-raped at Rahwali on Saturday.

Reportedly, a resident of Sheikhupura had come to see her uncle. On the day of the incident, five accused, including Saleem, Usman, Adeel and Abdullah, allegedly abducted her and took her to a deserted house where they allegedly raped her. Cantt police have registered a case and arrested four accused.

KILLER OF MINOR GIRL GETS DEATH ON THREE COUNTS: Model Court Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed on Saturday awarded death sentence on three counts and Rs 1 million fine to a man in a murder case of a minor girl. According to the prosecution, Abdul Ghani kidnapped an eight-year-old girl, took her to a house, raped her, and later murdered her in November 2019.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A youth was crushed to death by a car at Kamoki on Saturday. Ramzan was crossing the GT Road near Ghala Mandi when a car crushed him to death.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Wazirabad on Saturday. Ghulam Abbas ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills. He motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment.