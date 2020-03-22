KP Bar Council to file reference against three LHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has decided to file a reference in the Supreme

Judicial Council (SJC) against the judges of Lahore High Court (LHC), who declared the composition of Special Tribunal, constituted for high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, as illegal.

Shahid Riaz Burki, Chairman Executive Committee KP Bar Council, confirmed to The News that he along with Shahid Raza Malik, Vice Chairman KP Bar Council, will file

next week a reference in the SJC against the three judges of LHC who declared the composition of special tribunal.