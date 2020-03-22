Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from maize crop

FAISALABAD: Farmers have been advised to take appropriate measures to remove weeds from Baharia maize crop to get better yield.A spokesman of the agriculture department said on Saturday that presence of weeds in Baharia maize fields is causing 20- to 40 percent low production.

Weeds not only absorb nutrients of the crop plants but also provide suitable environment to pests. Therefore, farmers should take immediate steps to remove weeds from the maize crop, he advised.

Marriage hall sealed: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool Saturday sealed a marriage hall over violation of Section 144. According to a spokesman for the local administration, the AC found a function underway at Royal Palace Canal Valley Chak 215/RB on Jaranwala Road. The AC sealed the marriage hall and registered a case against the hall staff and organiser of the event.

Washing of transport stands continues: Transport stands are being washed with anti-virus chemicals on daily basis in the district. A team of local administration on special directives of DC Muhammad Ali washed various transport stands in the city by using heavy machinery. The RTA Secretary supervised the washing operation and directed the managers of transport stands to keep the environment neat and clean, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.