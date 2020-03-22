Punjab minister asks people not to panic from Coronavirus

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Consolidation of Holdings Syed Samsam Bokhari on Saturday visited Shergarh Town and checked quarantines and corona-related arrangements.

DC Usman Ali and DPO Umar Saeed Malik jointly briefed the minister regarding quarantines in which corona suspects were kept. The DC said that no coronavirus patient had yet reported in the district. He said that 20 quarantines had been established in the district. He said that at least one centre had been made operational in every tehsil where the suspects had been kept under observation. The DPO said that Section 144 had been enforced in the revenue jurisdiction of the district with strict orders. The gathering of four or more persons was banned, he told.

The provincial minister said that no lockdown was going on in the country. He asked the people not to panic from the coronavirus.

Measures against coronavirus’: PTI leader Dr Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the government has adopted all possible protective measures against coronavirus.

He was talking to journalists here on Saturday. He said that the Punjab govt had suspended all activities in the province and established quarantines in different cities and allocated huge amounts and made a committee to monitor all measures constantly. He said that the govt had been constantly working to protect the health and life of the people.

Nine drug pushers held: Police on Saturday arrested nine drug pushers.

The police arrested Allah Rakhi with 40 litres liquor, Riaz with 1,377 grams charas, Waqas with 15 litres liquor, Umar Hayat with 17 litres liquor, Muhammad Aslam with 18 litres liquor, Imran with 49 litres liquor, Faqir Muhammad with 30 litres liquor, Nazar with 10 litres liquor and Abid with 12 litres liquor. The police have registered cases.

Meanwhile, local police along with special magistrate Ahmad Raza Sultan raided at Shaukatabad Colony and arrested Muhammad Imran of Sheikhupura for manufacturing bogus shampoo. The team also recovered 2,000 shampoo bottles.

The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Muhammad Nawaz of Amli Moti village was going on a motorcycle when it collided with a parked trailer near Mirzapur.

As a result, he was killed. In the second incident at Ghauspura Colony, a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted.