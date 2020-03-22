Supreme Court moved for containing coronavirus

LAHORE: A constitutional petition, under Article 184(3), was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking directions to the federal and provincial governments for effectively dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Petitioners requested the court to order the federal government to declare a national public health emergency across the country, establish an emergency relief fund, and order utilisation of the dam fund for combating the dreadful virus.

The petition has been moved by human rights organisation, activists, lawyers and representatives of those directly affected by the federal and provincial governments’ mismanagement in dealing with the rapid spread of the virus. Kamran Murtaza is going to represent the petitioners.