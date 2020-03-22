Muslims urged to repent collectively over virus

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed has termed the scare and panic across the world in the wake of the coronavirus a kind of the wrath of Allah (SWT), and, befalling largely on the developed world and their oppressor rulers who had subjected innocent Muslims to persecution and genocide over the last fifty years.

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, he said the developed world had kept silence over the US, Israel, India and Europe committing atrocities against Muslims.

Now those subjecting Muslims to curfews were being forced to lock down their own countries. Their streets and markets are vacant like those of a ghost town.

The European countries that had made laws to prohibit Muslim women from covering their faces with veils have been subdued by Allah (SWT) in such a way that not only their women, but men, too, have been forced to ‘cover their faces’ with masks.

He appealed to the believers to make special supplications and repent collectively, along with taking other preventive measures for protection against coronavirus.

He said the degree of fear created due to the coronavirus was massive and if the fear of Allah (SWT) had been imbibed on a similar magnitude amongst people they would have become free from all kinds of torments, and the entire world would have benefitted from global peace and prosperity. He said the trials, tribulations and wraths are inflicted upon us by the Lord of the Worlds (SWT) due to our own corrupt and depraved deeds, and we can get salvation from them only by reverting to Allah (SWT) by beseeching His (SWT) forgiveness and genuinely repenting for all our transgressions.

He said that we have also invited the wrath of Allah (SWT) by continuously betraying and resisting the implementation of the ‘great cause’ for which Pakistan had been created as a separate homeland for Muslims.