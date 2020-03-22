21 DSPs promoted

LAHORE : The inspector general of police, Punjab, issued transfer and posting orders of 21 officers after their promotion from the DSP rank to SP rank. Sajid Hussain has been posted as SP, Special Branch, Faisalabad; Habibullah Khan as SP, Special Branch, Bahawalpur; Haq Nawaz as SP, Special Branch, Sahiwal; Mulazim Hussain as SP Sahiwal Region, Farhat Hameed as SP RIB, Bahawalpur; Nasir Bajwa as SP Jaranwala, Tariq Mahmood as SP Investigation Bahwalpur, Muhammad Maosood as SP Investigation Muzaffargarh, Shamsul Haq as SP Investigation Okara, Muhammad Awais as Additional SP Kasur, Ashraf Awan as SP Investigation Mandi Bauddin, Attaur Rehman as SP Investigation Khanewal, Bahar Shah as SP PHP DG Khan, Zaheer Ahmas as SP VVIP Security, Special Branch; Matiullah as SP Investigation Vehari, Qasim Khan as SP Security-III, Farhat Hafeez as SP Intelligence CTD Punjab, Zafar Abbas as SP Legal Faisalabad, Afzal Nazeer as SP Headquaters PHP Punjab, Ghulam Hussain as SP Gujranwala Legal and Tariq Aziz has been posted as SP Headquarters Punjab.