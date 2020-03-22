Miners' plight

Most of the coal is extracted in the Duki district of Balochistan, but unfortunately, the highest number of casualties also happens there. The number of fatalities in coal mines is 14 this year, while 40 workers were killed in coal mine accidents during 2019 in Duki.

According to a report, from the years 2000 to 2019, more than 1300 miners in Pakistan were killed due to blasts, landslides and various accidents, including a number of accidents in Balochistan. Coal workers also suffer from lung, kidney and other diseases. In Balochistan, miners do not have facilities and they get very little compensation for the wages, with which they barely run their homes. The government of Balochistan should raise the salaries of the miners who have put their lives at stake so that they can run their homes.

Dilshad Baluch Sajidi

Awaran