NAB moves Supreme Court for cancellation of Hamza Shahbaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday requested the Supreme Court to cancel the bail of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, the PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, granted to him in Ramazan Sugar Mills scam case.

Chairman NAB filed a petition through prosecutor general under Article 185 of the Constitution seeking leave to appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on February 6, 2020, granting bail to Hamza Shahbaz in Ramazan Sugar Mills corruption case.

The NAB submitted that the division bench of the LHC has fallen an error by not considering the cardinal principles of criminal law as envisaged under the provisions of Section (9) (b) NAO, 1999.

It further submitted that the high court has not appreciated the evidence available on record in its true perspective which resulted in grave miscarriage of justice and has prejudiced the case of the prosecution It prayed the apex court to grant leave to appeal against the order passed on February 6, 2020 passed by the LHC.

The NAB questioned as to whether the LHC erred in not considering that the constitutional petition was neither maintainable nor competent and suffered from legal infirmities hence not proceed able which fact was duly apprised during the hearing but not finding to that extent was given by the court.