PFA seals food point

MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority seized 600kg adulterated red chilies, 300kg each expired material, raw material and 200kg manufactured products in a crackdown at the grain market. Food safety teams of the PFA raided at food points and spices factories at the market and sealed Talbina Food for stocking expired stock. Led by Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi, the teams conducted raids at Ali Masla Chakki, Maqsood Ahmed chilies grinding mill and Talbina Private Limited on early Tuesday morning. Kheer mix, a type of dessert, with sugar free and honey flavours was being prepared by using almond, khoya and other ingredients at the food point.