Jang-Geo head will stand vindicated: Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain said Tuesday he had studied the NAB case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief. Talking to Hamid Mir, the host of Geo News programme Capital Talk, Shujaat said he was confident that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will come out vindicated .