Driver goes missing with cash, two mobiles

Islamabad : Kohsar Police station lodged report on complaint of the company owner that his driver named Javed Ashraf went away with cash amounting Rs150,000 and two valuable mobiles.

As per details, complainant Hassan Nawaz Khokhar, a resident of Sector F-8/1, Nazimud Din Road, lodged report with Kohsar Police station narrating that he assigned some cash amounting Rs220,000 to his cashier and driver in connection to pay bills of different companies.

Afterwards, his cashier came back narrating that he went to pay bills at Shaheen Chemist and on return found that driver had went away with cash amounting Rs150,000 and two VIVA mobiles of the company with SIM numbers 0346-2581299 and 0333-1502266.

When cashier called at the cell number of driver Javed Ashraf at his cell number 0333-1914745, it was going off.

Further cashier Hammad Ali stated that on the way, driver Javed Ashraf inquired him did Sahib used to call and check about our location, on which cashier replied that the van is installed with tracker and Sahib check us from location.

The complainant also maintained that his driver is a resident of Chak Numbered 286, Dil Singh, Tehsil District Toba Tek Singh. The complainant lodged report to get recovered his cash amounting Rs150,000 and two mobiles from the custody of Javed Ashraf by taking action against him under section fraud and deceive.