Bilawal issues guidelines for PPP workers to deal with coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has laid down guidelines for the Pakistan People’s Party to deal with the coronavirus pandemic facing Pakistan.

In his message, the PPP chairman directed the postponement of all political activities and asked PPP workers and office bearers to do what they can to help deal with the corona outbreak. Focusing on the importance of social distancing, the chairman asked PPP members to ‘spread awareness, care for the vulnerable and most important practice ‘social distancing.’

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been holding daily video conferences with the government of Sindh to coordinate the People’s Party government’s efforts and urged the people of Pakistan to follow the suit. ‘It is imperative for the people of Pakistan to live up to their civic duties and responsibilities and ensure that our healthcare systems aren’t overwhelmed.’

The PPP chairman in this regard directed Sindh government to keep him updated on the efforts to tackle the pandemic through daily video briefings. He had attended the meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister and members of his cabinet via video conference today. The Sindh Health, Education, Information and Law Ministers and Advisers were also present at the video conference.