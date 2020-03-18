close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 18, 2020

Bilawal suspends all political activities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended and postponed all the unnecessary political activities, including the annual gathering on April 4, to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - halting all mobilisation activities in this regard as well - in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In series of tweets on Tuesday from his social media handler twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced, “The PPP’s annual gathering on April 4 to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is postponed.”

