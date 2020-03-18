Foreign funding case: CEC assures of no delay in proceedings after report filed

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday assured the opposition leaders that there would be no delay in proceedings after the scrutiny committee furnished a report with the commission in the foreign funding case.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation of the opposition leaders, which met him at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat here.

The delegation comprised PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastagir, Attaullah Tarar and Salahuddin of JUI-Fazl.

The opposition leaders expressed their concern over delay in the case proceedings.

The chief election commissioner said ever since the completion of the Election Commission, such matters were being taken up on a priority basis.

He maintained that there would be no needless delay once the scrutiny committee report was received by the Election Commission.

The CEC informed the visitors that presently a briefing was being given on various matters and after the process was over, a request would be made to the political parties for a meeting so that their proposals could be received in relation to the holding of completely transparent general election.

He also told the opposition leaders that he had given a direction that from 9am to 10am anyone could visit his office without taking prior appointment.

The opposition leaders assured their fullest cooperation to the Election Commission and expressed hope that the next general election would be impartial and transparent.

The chief election commissioner thanked the opposition and the government for having consensus and faith in him in connection with his appointment as the chief election commissioner.