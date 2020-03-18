SECP issues guidelines

close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

March 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday issued guidelines on cybersecurity framework for the insurance sector, providing principles to make the information technology systems of insurance companies and their partners secure and resilient, a statement said. Cyber risk presents an evolving challenge for the insurance sector due to growing interconnectedness, it said, adding that insurance companies gather, store, and maintain substantial volumes of confidential personal and organisational information.

