SECP issues guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday issued guidelines on cybersecurity framework for the insurance sector, providing principles to make the information technology systems of insurance companies and their partners secure and resilient, a statement said. Cyber risk presents an evolving challenge for the insurance sector due to growing interconnectedness, it said, adding that insurance companies gather, store, and maintain substantial volumes of confidential personal and organisational information.