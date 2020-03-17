close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
OCR
Our Crime Reporter
March 17, 2020

One killed, three injured in 2 firing incidents

RAWALPINDI: At least four people were injured in a firing incident over a marriage proposal in Awan Colony in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station on Monday.

SHO Sadiqabad Police Station Tahir Rehan told this reporter that three culprits — Amir, Rehan and Khurram — opened fire injuring Javed Masih, Shamoon Masih, Arif Masih and Shahzeb Masih. The police arrested Amir and Rehan, while Khurram managed to escape.

Meanwhile, a citizen named Rashid was shot dead in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in the limits of Pirwadhai Police station on Monday. Rashid and Ikram scuffled with each other during which Ikram shot Rashid dead.

