Nisar Khuhro visits 30-bed isolation ward in Larkana

SUKKUR: PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro visited isolation units for Coronavirus patients established at Chandka Dental Complex in Larkana on Monday and emphasised on provision of all the facilities to prevent spreading the virus. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nouman Siddique, District Health Officer Athar Shah, and MS Dr Insaf Magsi briefed him on the preventive measures taken at the isolation units for Coronavirus patients. MS Insaf Magsi briefed the Special Assistant to the CM that the 30-bed isolation unit was set up four days ago, and a Coronavirus suspected woman was discharged after being declared negative. Magsi said 250 pilgrims had arrived in Larkana from Iran and no one had shown any signs of infection. He said that out of 250 Zaireen from Larkana, 84 tested negative. Khuhro accused the adviser to the prime minister on health for had allegedly smuggling 20 million masks. He criticised the prime minister for telling the people 'not to panic' without taking any concrete measures to instill confidence among the public.