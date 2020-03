24 marriage halls sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool sealed 24 marriage halls on the charge of violation of government instructions for their closure for three weeks due to coronavirus.

The AC along with his team conducted surprise checking of marriage halls and found 24 marriage halls Al-Haq Marriage Hall, Al-Quraish Marriage Hall and Sundar Marquee on Millat Road, Taj Marquee, Siraj Din Marquee, Shehnai Marriage Marquee, Lahore Marriage Hall at Chak 242/RB Dasoha, Golden Palm Marquee at Chak 243/RB, RB Marriage Hall, Shakeel Marriage Hall, Civic Centre Marquee, Lyallpur Marriage Hall at Narwala Bungalow, Quiwan Palace Marquee Gattwala, Zahoor Marriage Hall Aminpur Bungalow, Ali Marriage Hall Chak 275/JB Painsara, Prime Marriage Hall, Arshad Marriage Hall, Apple Marriage Hall Chak 67/JB Sadhar, Eman Marriage Hall Chak 79/JB Adda, Rafi Marriage Hall Chak 226/RB Satiana Road, Sultan Marriage Hall Chak 73/JB Jhang Road, Iqbal Qila Chak 73/JB, Rehman Marriage Hall Chak 241/RB Jhang Road and Haji Marriage Hall Chak 66/JB open. The team sealed these halls and further action against their managers and owners was under progress.

Power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Kallarwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9:30am to 2:30pm, while Faisal, Zia Town, New Amin Town, Paradise, Saeed Colony and KTM-II feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Tuesday (March 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from City, Paraywal and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Raza Town-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Farooqabad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Islampura and Alipur Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Dry Port and Noor Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rehmatabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Ali Housing and Gardana feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Al-Khaliq feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Bhowana and Minara feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Circular Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, State Bank, Islamnagar, Agri University, City, Iqbal Stadium and Cardiology-II feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm whereas Bismillah Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, Hasan Spinning-II, New MK Sons, Chaudhrywala, Interloop and UET feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and New Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9am to 2pm on March 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from New Amin Town, Jhumra Road, Malikpur Road and Grain Atrium feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Arzo, Hasan Spinning-1 and Jaranwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, New Chenabnagar, Muslim Colony and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenabnagar grid station, Islamia Park, Haq Baho, Shadman, Tariqabad, Sant Singh Road, Nishat Mill-1, Cardiology-1, Civil Lines, DHQ and Fesco Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 3pm while Rasiyana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Tuesday (March 17).