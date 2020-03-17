Qureshi Veterans Cricket

close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

LAHORE: Two matches decided in 10th Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. Taj Water Tank beat Punjab Cottage by 7 wickets. Scores; Punjab Cottage 130 all out after 18.3 overs (Saqlain Shah 24, Sabir Hussain 22, Muhammad Riaz 4/24, Tahir Butt 2/16). Taj Water Tank 131/3 after 17.1 overs (Munir Ali 28, Sabir Ali 38*, Sultan Muhammad 31*). In the second match Lahore Badshah beat Lahore Tigers by 5 wickets.

Scores: Lahore Tigers 175/6 after 20 overs (Farhan Khan 50, Salman Khan 26, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 24, Sohail Idrees 24, Zaheer Ahmad 15*, Yaseen Cheema 3/31). Lahore Badshah 176/5 after 20 overs(Amir Khan 67, Amir Riaz 56, Dr Afzaal 2/29).

