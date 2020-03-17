Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather/ light rain-thunderstorm is expected in lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Balochistan. Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury reached -03°C while in Lahore it was 11.3°C and maximum was 26.5°C.