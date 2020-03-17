CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of KP’s ex-governor

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of former governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Lt-Gen (R) Iftikhar Hussain. In a message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.