Tue Mar 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar condoles death of KP’s ex-governor

Lahore

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of former governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Lt-Gen (R) Iftikhar Hussain. In a message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

