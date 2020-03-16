Spring gala delayed yet again

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration will delayed the holding of the ‘Family Spring Festival 2020’ at F-9 Park yet again.

The three-day event was slated to be held from February 28 to March 1 but the rains led to its scheduling to March 20-22. However, it has been put off for an unspecified time over fears of coronavirus. Under the plans, the festival, the biggest in the history of the federal capital, will have music shows, games and food stalls.

The cycling competition will be held from Islamabad Zoo to Daman-e-Koh and a marathon on Jinnah Avenue.

A number of renowned singers and artists from across the country including Arif Lohaar, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sara Raza Khan, Sahar Gul Khan, Faiza Mujahid, and Malkoo will turn up at the event. The participants will also be entertained through humorous poetry presented by popular poets from all over the country.