Time to end meddling of state entities in executive domain

Ag Agency

BAHAWALPUR: Former Prime Minister and PML-N Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has categorically said his party had get passed resolutions for the creation of Bahawalpur province and south Punjab province by National Assembly as well as by the Punjab assembly and if the PTI government considered the resolutions passed by the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, the PML N would participate but would resist new resolutions.

He stated this while talking to the media at the residence of former Federal Minister Baleeghur Rehman where he had gone to offer condolence to him on the death of his mother.

Shahid Khaqan said PML-N was in favour of creation new provinces because the creation of new provinces was in no way harmful for Pakistan rather it was in the interest of the county. He said that now it was time to end the interference of state institutions in the executive domain.

While criticising the PTI government, the former prime minister said now no one was demanding "change" due to inefficiency of PTI government and its wrong policies. He said that coronavirus was a global threat and opposition members almost seven weeks ago had tried take up this serious issue in the parliament but the incompetent rulers didn't brother to discuss the matter in the parliament. The PML-N leader claimed that the recent measure taken by the government were too late to be beneficial.

Commenting on the ongoing political situation in the country, the former premier said that Maryam Nawaz had a key roll in Pakistani politics and whenever it was needed she commented on the country's political scenario and she had never been silent under any condition. He maintained that Maryam Nawaz Sharif was anxious about the health of her father. Ridiculing the PTI government stance on Nawaz Sharif's health, Khaqan Abbasi said that the PTI government was demanding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan but it never brought former dictator Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan who had been feigning mysterious disease to be treated in foreign countries. He said the government of Nawaz Sharif addressed the power crisis and ended load-shedding. Shahid Khaqan said the incumbent government of PTI was only restricted to slogans and political victimisation.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used for political engineering. He said the NAB used only one method and that was to malign the people. The former prime minister claimed that the accountability watchdog had paralyzed the country and destroyed its economy. He demanded abolition of the NAB. He demanded formation of a parliamentary committee on price hike and dearness in the country.

Earlier, he offered condolences to former Federal Minister Baleeghur Rehman on the death of his mother. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.