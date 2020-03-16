‘Corona quarantine being established in Multan’

MULTAN: The district administration has decided to set up Quarantine, an isolation place, at District Headquarters Hospital, Sher Shah Road, as measure against possible threat of coronavirus.

The Quarantine is a restriction which is intended to prevent the spread of disease or pests. It often used in connection to disease or illness preventing the movement of those who may have been exposed to a communicable disease but do not had a confirmed medical diagnosis. Additional District Collector (Revenue) Muhammad Tayyab visited DHQ Hospital and monitored arrangements for establishing Quarantine. Chief Executive Officer Dr Munawar Abbas informed that the isolation centre would be comprised of 100 beds. Every bed would be in a separate room. He informed that infrastructure for 25 beds was ready. However, the work on progress for remaining 75 beds was continued. Earlier, washing of the DHQ Hospital was done. Similarly, the adjacent Kidney Centre was also being washed, he informed. Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar also visited DHQ Hospital and inspected cleanliness arrangements.

He stated that MWMC was alert and cooperating with district administration in efforts against coronavirus. He also observed that the company would also ensure washing in Fish Market. He also urged citizens to pay focus on cleanliness as individual could play vital role in this regard.

Owners of three marriage halls booked: Three separate cases were registered against owners of marriage halls on the charge of violation against decision of government to keep close halls in order dealt coronavirus issue effectively. Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and Assistant Commissioner Shehzad Mehboob raided at Dream Garden Marriage Hall. They found that a marriage function was in progress. Similarly, they also found marriage hall Al-Makkah opened wherein marriage ceremony was in progress.