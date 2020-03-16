close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
March 16, 2020

Two brothers killed by trailer

Lahore

I
INP
March 16, 2020

Two brothers riding a motorcycle were run over and killed by a speeding trailer here on Sunday, rescue sources said. The reckless-driven trailer hit them on Raiwind Road. As the result, both, stated to be real brothers and hailing from Manga Mandi, died. The trailer driverfled the scene. Thebodies were removed to morgue. Police impounded the trailer and registered a case against its driver.

Latest News

More From Lahore