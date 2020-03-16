Two brothers killed by trailer

Two brothers riding a motorcycle were run over and killed by a speeding trailer here on Sunday, rescue sources said. The reckless-driven trailer hit them on Raiwind Road. As the result, both, stated to be real brothers and hailing from Manga Mandi, died. The trailer driverfled the scene. Thebodies were removed to morgue. Police impounded the trailer and registered a case against its driver.