Lahore races postponed due to coronavirus

LAHORE: Lahore Race Meetings on its 29th winter day have been postponed due to Coronavirus.An official of the LRC informed that there will be no races for another three weeks time following efforts to prevent the outbreak.

On the day, LRC was to hold seven races in all. Mir Ikram Memorial Cup was the main race of the day along with six are Madhu Bala Plate races scheduled for Sunday, March 15. Now the races will be organized after a gap of three weeks and by then the increase in temperature would evaporate the spread of virus that has gripped hundred plus countries of the countries.