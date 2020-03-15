Teenage girl raped on promise of marriage in Haripur

HARIPUR: A teenage girl was raped repeatedly and her six-month pregnancy was allegedly aborted with the help of two health professionals in the limits of Saddar Police Station here on Saturday.

The police quoted (I), 15, a resident of village Guraki, as saying that Rafaqat Ali from the same village developed friendship with her a few months back.

She alleged that the man had raped her several times during the last six months and forced her to remain silent. She said that the man had promised to marry her.

However, when her pregnancy became visible she informed her parents three days back who contacted the alleged rapist who persuaded her parents to take her to a doctor for medical examination before the marriage.

The accused, according to the police, fraudulently took the victim to the private clinic of a lady health worker in Haripur City, who referred the pregnant girl for abortion to a local birth attendant.

According to the police, the two health workers aborted the six- month pregnancy for Rs45,000 but during the abortion procedure the condition of the victim became serious due to excessive bleeding. The two health professionals shifted her to the District Headquarters Hospital after her condition deteriorated, said the police official. The police said that the doctors grew suspicious and informed the police. The police later recovered the buried fetus and registered the first information report. On the complaint of victim, the cops of Saddar Police Station registered a case against alleged rapist Rafaqat Ali and the health professionals for conducting the abortion. None of the accused could be arrested so far, the police said.