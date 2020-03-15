Fourcade ends career with victory

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland: Martin Fourcade ended his glittering biathlon career on Saturday with another victory, as he took the pursuit in Kontiolahti in Finland, but it was not enough to secure another World Cup overall title. The 31-year-old Frenchman, who had announced the end of his career on Friday, bid adieu with his 83rd World Cup win but it was not enough to overtake Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe at the top of the overall standings. Fourcade led from the start but Boe fought back from some problems shooting to take fourth place and finish two points ahead of Fourcade to secure a second straight overall World Cup crown.