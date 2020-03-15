close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
March 15, 2020

Pak-Japan World Group I tie in Sept

Sports

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are to face Asia’s toughest team Japan in opening tie of World Group I in Islamabad on September 18-20. Japan is ranked in the World Group I and is considered as the best tennis playing countries in Asia. In draws that were taken out Friday evening also sees No six team Indian playing Finland, top seed Belgium taking on Bolivia, No 2 seed Argentina locking horns with Belarus.

