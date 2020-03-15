Kazakhstan boxing event cancelled

KARACHI: The boxing event scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan on March 28 in which Pakistani professional boxer Mohammad Waseem also had to fight against European champion Ryan Farrag, has been cancelled due to coronavirus, sources close to Waseem confirmed it. Waseem, also a former world No1, the other day got injured in a road accident near Multan. And he had also not prepared well for this fight and the recent development is a blessing for the former Asian Games bronze medallist. Waseem was going Quetta in his car along with his Wapda coach Mohammad Tariq when he met with an accident. Although Waseem received minor injuries, his coach got seriously injured. However his condition is out of danger. The car also damaged in the accident. Waseem had also missed March 6 fight scheduled to be held in Dubai due to lack of preparation. Waseem, who holds No5 spot in the world in flyweight category, is yet to play his first fight this year. Last year he had played two fights in Dubai, winning both in style.