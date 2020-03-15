CDA receives possession of private housing society

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has partially received possession of private housing society Jedha Town while complete possession will be received within a week time.

Jedha Town is the first housing society launched in 1993, initially society obtained NOC to establish housing project over 297 kanals, however, later on 800 kanal land was included as per law of CDA.

The society while violating the rules sold more plots then the land in hand. In this connection, authority not only took action but Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed two references against the management of the society as the result of which society administration was directed to handover the land of the society to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

After completing all codal formalities, process of obtaining possession of land of Jedha Town has been started and pillars have been erected around the retrieved land. Enforcement Directorate of the Authority has been directed to ensure effective monitoring.

District Administration of Islamabad and officers of Planning Wing of the authority are taking collective measures to obtain the possession of the land of the society. The complete possession of the land would likely be obtained during this week.