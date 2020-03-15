Those entering Chitral to be screened

CHITRAL: The authorities in Lower Chitral has decided to conduct the screening of those entering the district to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed has ordered the screening of those entering the district at four places including Lowari Tunnel, Arandu Border, Ursun and Chitral Airport. The directives were issued in view of the increase in the number of cases of the coronavirus in the country. It was learnt that the screening of the passengers entering Chitral would be carried out at the Basic Health Unit, Ashriat, the Basic Health Unit Arandu, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Drosh and the District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, the residents of Upper Chitral have demanded the authorities to take measures for screening of passengers entering the district from Gilgit-Baltistan. "Many people entered Chitral from Gilgit via Shandur without any checking," said a local.