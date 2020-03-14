Two patwaris among 4 govt officials held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment teams on Friday arrested four government officials red-handed while taking bribe.

Reportedly, a citizen Tanvir Ahmed gave an application to the ACE in which he alleged that patwari Ejaz Akbar was demanding bribe from him for issuance of property documents. Another citizen Muhammad Akram alleged that patwari Khalid Yousaf was involved in fraud by tampering with official record. —Correspondent