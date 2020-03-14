Youth found dead in Okara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A youth was found dead near the UC office here. Reportedly, Saleem alias Chaman of 13/1L village was missing from the last night. On Friday, some passersby spotted his body and informed the police. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police have started investigation.
PO HELD: Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a number of cases of murder, robbery and highway robbery after three years. Abdul Qayyum alias Khurram Shahzad alias Thanedar was involved in several crimes and his arrest had become a challenge for the police. The police arrested the PO with weapons. Four dacoits arrested: Police on Friday arrested four dacoits. On a tip-off, the A-Division police raided Johar Town and arrested Muhammad Kashif, Azhar, Mazhar Ali and Bahadur Ali with weapons. The police have registered a case.
FESTIVAL: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali on Friday inaugurated the Jashn-e-Baharan Sports Festival at the district gymnasium here. The DC was the chief guest of the event. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Urooba Azim and Assistant Commissioner Syeda Amna were also present. Different badminton matches were held between girls’ colleges. The DC awarded trophies and medals among the winning teams.
