Peace, social harmony key to economic uplift

MULTAN: Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana Friday said peace and social harmony are essential for the promotion of economic development of individuals and society. Addressing the concluding session of a two-day workshop held in the varsity on ‘Peace Building’, Dr Ishtiaq said different educational systems across the world are imparting peace education. He said the institutions need to impart training to their campus staff for a better change. ALP Director programmes Fayyaz Yaseen said the ALP is working for the promotion of peace, social harmony, and tolerance among the youth. A teacher can play the most important role in building a student’s aptitude and the student’s patience for diversity, acceptance for others, and relevant skills to deal with various forms of conflict, he maintained. The workshop was organised by trainer and motivational speaker Azam Malik, who delivered speeches on conflict management, conflict resolution, peace promotion, importance of peace, social and religious harmony, acceptance, and diversity.